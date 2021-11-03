current border hop situation

STD Warehouse 144 Posted 18 hours ago Share Posted 18 hours ago I see that Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar have been added to the list of countries which travels can enter from with just the 1 day Sha+ quarantine. Are any of these countries actually open for people to enter into? Like is it possible to do a say a 5 day border hop using these countries, leaving thailand and then returning back to Thailand? 2 Link to post Share on other sites
Recommended Posts
Create an account or sign in to comment
You need to be a member in order to leave a comment
Create an account
Sign up for a new account in our community. It's easy!Register a new account
Sign in
Already have an account? Sign in here.Sign In Now