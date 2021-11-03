 Jump to content

current border hop situation

I see that Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar have been added to the list of countries which travels can enter from with just the 1 day Sha+ quarantine.

 

Are any of these countries actually open for people to enter into? Like is it possible to do a say a 5 day border hop using these countries, leaving thailand and then returning back to Thailand?

That is only for entries by air. By land it is still a 14 day quarantine.

You would have to check what other countries require for entry.

 

1 minute ago, ubonjoe said:

That is only for entries by air. By land it is still a 14 day quarantine.

You would have to check what other countries require for entry.

 

Thats what I mean, fly to one of these countries then fly back to bangkok, like can i fly into any of these countries by air then fly back after say 5 days?

There is no way yet to make a quick trip to a nearby country and return. However, if fully vaccinated, it is worth keeping a close eye on developments in Singapore and Cambodia (specifically Phnom Penh). If Covid cases in Thailand drop, there is a good chance of non quarantine entry to these countries opening up sooner rather than later.

The Good Old Days of "border hopping" are probably over.  The last time I did a one day trip to anywhere was Malaysia in 2019.  Some borders are open and many are still closed.  Hopping out and back into Thailand will be difficult because(especially through the air)  it could take up to 7 days to get the Thailand Pass approved, ensure that one has the proper insurance and get the Covid 19 PCR test.  I have an Non Imm OA Visa and in the "good old days" hopping out and in would get me an additional year stamped in my passport but not anymore.  I have left and entered Thailand twice in 2021 and both times it was proverbial 'pain in the ass" to get all the steps completed(then it was the COE process).  Personally I do not intend to leave Thailand unless I absolutely need to.  

3 minutes ago, BritTim said:

There is no way yet to make a quick trip to a nearby country and return. However, if fully vaccinated, it is worth keeping a close eye on developments in Singapore and Cambodia (specifically Phnom Penh). If Covid cases in Thailand drop, there is a good chance of non quarantine entry to these countries opening up sooner rather than later.

okay ,seems like a no go plan then, thanks

